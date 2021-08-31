State of Florida withholds school board salaries over mask mandate

Corcoran said the state will withhold money equivalent to the salaries of eight of the nine Broward School Board members who voted for a mask mandate.

“We're going to fight to protect parents' rights to make health care decisions for their children. They know what is best for their children." - Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran

He also is withholding the salaries of four of five board members in Alachua who supported it. He said the districts can’t use money designed for students or teacher pay to offset the penalty.