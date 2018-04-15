ajc logo
Interchange dedicated to longtime traffic reporter “Capt. Herb” Emory

Gov. Nathan Deal talks about meeting Captain Herb and potentially naming a flyover ramp after Emory.

Politics
By Kristina Torres

Published July 22, 2015

The man who spent decades helping Metro Atlanta commuters safely schlep to and from work earned a piece of history Wednesday, as Gov. Nathan Deal and other state leaders officially dedicated the Ga. 400-Interstate 85 interchange as the “Captain Herb Emory Flyover Ramp.”

In a ceremony attended by Emory's wife, family members and colleagues, the longtime WSB traffic reporter was remembered for his dedication and kindness, from volunteering in his community to patiently reminding drivers to always remember the "3 C's: courtesy, caution and common sense.

"Capt. Herb" — as even strangers knew him — died unexpectedly last year after suffering a heart attack while helping at the scene of a traffic accident near his home. He was 61.

Emory, born in Transylvania County, N.C., moved to Atlanta in 1971 and worked for a number of local radio stations. In 1991, he joined WSB and soon began reporting on traffic.

