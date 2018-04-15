Interchange dedicated to longtime traffic reporter “Capt. Herb” Emory

The man who spent decades helping Metro Atlanta commuters safely schlep to and from work earned a piece of history Wednesday, as Gov. Nathan Deal and other state leaders officially dedicated the Ga. 400-Interstate 85 interchange as the “Captain Herb Emory Flyover Ramp.”

In a ceremony attended by Emory's wife, family members and colleagues, the longtime WSB traffic reporter was remembered for his dedication and kindness, from volunteering in his community to patiently reminding drivers to always remember the "3 C's: courtesy, caution and common sense.