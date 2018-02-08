Georgia Senate bill would remake transit in metro Atlanta

SB 386 would create a new regional board to oversee transit expansion in the 13 counties served by GRTA: Cherokee, Clayton, Coweta, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Paulding and Rockdale.

The new board would have to approve the list of projects for any referendum put to voters in any county in the region.

The General Assembly also is expected to consider a major boost to state funding for transit.