Georgia Legislature Today: Sprinting past the quarter pole

The home stretch: Much of the action at the Georgia Capitol is shifting from the full House and Senate to committees as lawmakers decide which bills will advance. Hundreds of bills and resolutions are still alive as the Georgia Legislature reaches the last quarter of its annual 40-day legislative session.

Bailed out: Gov. Nathan Deal's effort to loosen cash bail requirements will be considered in the House Judiciary (Non-civil) Committee on Monday. Senate Bill 407 would would allow judges to reduce or eliminate bail costs for defendants who don't have enough money to pay.