Georgia Legislature Today: Sprinting past the quarter pole

3/1/2018 - Atlanta - Rep. Terry England, R - Auburn, prepares to present the mid-year budget. The House approved a new and improved mid-year budget Thursday that would spend $8 million to furnish and equip the new state courthouse, $10 million for new technical college equipment, $1.6 million for coastal Georgia dune restoration, and almost $30 million to help local governments. Legislative photos from today, the 29th day of the 2018 General Assembly.

Credit: Bob Andres

Politics
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
March 5, 2018

The Georgia General Assembly at a glance for Monday, Day 30 of the 2018 legislative session:

The home stretch: Much of the action at the Georgia Capitol is shifting from the full House and Senate to committees as lawmakers decide which bills will advance. Hundreds of bills and resolutions are still alive as the Georgia Legislature reaches the last quarter of its annual 40-day legislative session.

Bailed out: Gov. Nathan Deal's effort to loosen cash bail requirements will be considered in the House Judiciary (Non-civil) Committee on Monday. Senate Bill 407 would would allow judges to reduce or eliminate bail costs for defendants who don't have enough money to pay.

Public comment: Senators will hear what the public thinks about the state's proposed 2019 budget in a health subcommittees. A public hearing on the budget will be held by Senate Appropriations subcommittees at 2 p.m.

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

