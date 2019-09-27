Who is Stacey Abrams?

The Yale Law School graduate was elected to the State House in 2006. Four years later, House Democrats elected her at their leader.

In 2018, Abrams ran for Georgia Governor against Republican Brian Kemp. Abrams built a large national profile as she sought to become the first black woman elected governor in the nation. Her campaign featured a platform that included boosting public education, the expansion of Medicaid and gun safety She also faced questions over her debt, which includes about $54,000 to the Internal Revenue Service. "You can delay IRS payments," Abrams said. "You can't delay cancer treatments."