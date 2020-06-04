Election 2020: Inside Georgia’s Senate races

>> Read more: Georgia's Ossoff-Perdue race for Senate presents a striking contrast

Predictions

Here’s how election forecasters currently rate the race.

Headlines

Georgia’s special election for the Senate

Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Kelly Loeffler to the U.S. Senate to finish Johnny Isakson’s term. Isakson stepped down because of health issues. Loeffler will run in a special election set for November 2020 that will pit candidates from all political parties on the same ballot. It will be an interesting race as 21 people qualified to run.

Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Collins will challenge her along with Democrats Raphael Warnock, who is pastor at Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic Atlanta church, Matt Lieberman, an entrepreneur and son of former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, and Ed Tarver, who served as a U.S. attorney during the Obama administration. In all, 21 candidates qualified to run for the office, which includes four Republican challengers, 8 Democrats, 4 Independents and one Libertarian and one Green Party member.

In the event that no candidate wins a majority of the votes in that contest, which is unlikely, a runoff between the top two finishers will be held Jan. 5, 2021. The winner of that election will serve the final two years of Isakson’s term, which ends in 2023. Some state lawmakers are working to pass a bill that would set up a primary in May 2020. Kemp has vowed to veto that bill.

Predictions

Here’s how election forecasters currently rate the race.

History

In 1990, Democrats had such a stranglehold on the state that Republicans did not nominate a candidate to run against Sam Nunn, who had held the seat since 1973. Six years later when Nunn retired, Democrats barely held the seat. In the following election, in 2002, Republicans won it and have held it since.