Stacey Abrams to speak at “Social Action Sunday” at Big Bethel

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will be the keynote speaker for “Social Action Sunday” and Morris Brown Day at Big Bethel AME Church on Sunday.
Other speakers at the 10 a.m. service include Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, presiding prelate of the Sixth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, and Morris Brown College President Kevin James.
The intown Atlanta church on historic Auburn Avenue has long been involved in voter education and registration efforts. “Social Action Sunday” is an event designed to encourage members to get active in the community on such issues as voter education and hate crimes legislation.
Abrams is founder of Fair Fight, a national voting rights organization based in Georgia. In 2019, she launched Fair Count to push for greater participation in the 2020 U.S. Census and in civic engagement.
She was previously a longtime member of Georgia House of Representatives.
Abrams recently announced that she would run for governor a second time, going up against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who is backed by former President Donald Trump.
