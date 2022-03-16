Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Stacey Abrams to speak at “Social Action Sunday” at Big Bethel

Stacey Abrams recently announced that she would run for governor a second time.

caption arrowCaption
Stacey Abrams recently announced that she would run for governor a second time.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will be the keynote speaker for “Social Action Sunday” and Morris Brown Day at Big Bethel AME Church on Sunday.

Other speakers at the 10 a.m. service include Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, presiding prelate of the Sixth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, and Morris Brown College President Kevin James.

The intown Atlanta church on historic Auburn Avenue has long been involved in voter education and registration efforts. “Social Action Sunday” is an event designed to encourage members to get active in the community on such issues as voter education and hate crimes legislation.

ExploreStacey Abrams makes a personal case for Medicaid expansion

Abrams is founder of Fair Fight, a national voting rights organization based in Georgia. In 2019, she launched Fair Count to push for greater participation in the 2020 U.S. Census and in civic engagement.

She was previously a longtime member of Georgia House of Representatives.

Abrams recently announced that she would run for governor a second time, going up against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who is backed by former President Donald Trump.

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
EPA: Atlanta scrap metal plant failing to meet safety requirements
2h ago
Another Georgian nabbed in Jan. 6 investigation
3h ago
Catholic Shrine to hold prayer vigil for Ukraine
5h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top