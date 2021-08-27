Special education teacher indicted, accused of forcing child to sit in soiled pants

Kelly Lewis, who previously taught at Frey Elementary, was arrested by school police in December 2019 and charged with second-degree cruelty to children. Late this week, Lewis was indicted on one count of first-degree cruelty to children. If convicted, the punishment would be steeper than for her initial charge.

According to her arrest warrant, Lewis was “going to prove a point” about restroom habits. The child had defecated in his pants and was forced to stay in the dirty clothes for two hours, according to investigators.