Breaking: Bus hijacking suspect in Atlanta was witness to Peachtree Center shooting
News

Southern Baptists reject constitutional ban on women in pastoral roles

FILE - Attendees sing during a worship service at the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Thousands will gather in Indianapolis, June 11-12, 2024, for the annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Attendees sing during a worship service at the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Thousands will gather in Indianapolis, June 11-12, 2024, for the annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By
7 minutes ago

A day after the Southern Baptist Convention expelled a Virginia church for affirming women in pastoral roles, the nation’s largest Protestant denomination voted down a resolution to add an amendment banning the pastoral roles in it’s constitution.

The amendment failed to meet the the 2/3 threshold necessary for adoption, a vote that surprised many at the annual meeting in Indianapolis.

“We know that others voted against the amendment for other reasons, but we hope the message of your support for female pastors will be amplified, said Meredith Stone, executive director of Baptist Women in Ministry.

“But even though the amendment did not pass, we are also grieved that this vote has ever even taken place. Further, the 61% of messengers who voted for it (66% was required to pass) demonstrate that women in ministry are still devalued.”

Although the amendment failed, the denomination still opposes women in pastoral roles and a church that goes against that part of the statement of faith can still be found to be “not in friendly cooperation” and expelled.

The amendment would have reaffirmed a ban that prohibits women from serving as pastors in its roughly 40,000 cooperating churches.

The denomination’s Baptist Faith and Message states, that “While both men and women are gifted for service in the church, the office of pastor/elder/overseer is limited to men as qualified by Scripture.”

Return for updates

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia requires police training on election intimidation and interference1h ago

Credit: AP

Runoff rivals in deep-red west Georgia vow not to be the next Greene

Credit: AP

Jet carrying Atlantans that crashed in 1971 finally found in Vermont lake
1h ago

Credit: Karen Zitomer

Roswell approves controversial $340K salary for new COO

Credit: Karen Zitomer

Roswell approves controversial $340K salary for new COO

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

PrizePicks ups the ante on Atlanta
The Latest

UGA study finds Black children can internalize racism, leading to anxiety
46m ago
LIVE: Atlanta mayor, police chief announce plans to keep people safe this summer
2h ago
A.M. ATL: Three hours of chaos
Featured

Credit: AP

Jet found from 1971 Vermont lake crash carrying Atlantans, Cousins Properties staff
1h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: Why the skidding Braves haven’t lost faith
2h ago
‘He became a bully’: YSL judge’s conduct outrages Atlanta lawyers