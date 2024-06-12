Southern Baptists reject constitutional ban on women in pastoral roles

A day after the Southern Baptist Convention expelled a Virginia church for affirming women in pastoral roles, the nation’s largest Protestant denomination voted down a resolution to add an amendment banning the pastoral roles in it’s constitution.

The amendment failed to meet the the 2/3 threshold necessary for adoption, a vote that surprised many at the annual meeting in Indianapolis.

“We know that others voted against the amendment for other reasons, but we hope the message of your support for female pastors will be amplified, said Meredith Stone, executive director of Baptist Women in Ministry.