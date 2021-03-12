South Carolina woman charged in deadly Clayton County motel shooting

According to police, Dina Leach shot the man during an argument inside the room. After the shooting, Leach took the gun and returned to South Carolina, where she told two family members about the incident, Brown said.

Those family members then called the sheriff’s office, prompting the murder investigation that led to Leach’s arrest. Authorities have not released the victim’s name or said how he and Leach knew each other.

Clayton County detectives drove to South Carolina this week and interviewed the woman, who reportedly told them the two argued inside the motel room and that the gun accidentally fired during the struggle, Brown said.

Leach was arrested on one count of murder, but additional charges are pending, police said. It’s unclear how long it may take to extradite her to Clayton County.