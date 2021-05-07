South Carolina twin sisters give birth to babies on same day

Explore Pandemic baby boom turned out to be bust despite lockdown

“We talked multiple times,” Caroline said to WYFF. “We got to the point of, ‘How far are you? Well, how far along are you?’”

Caroline and Candice may have given labor in separate rooms, but they found a way to be there for each other through FaceTime. (Screenshot: Caroline Giguere's Instagram)

Even nurses participated in the friendly competition.

Caroline, the older twin, gave birth to her son Edson “Gray” Giguere at 4:43 p.m. before Candice’s daughter Louise was born at 5:18 p.m.

And in true twinning spirit, even the same doctor, Dr. Mary Beck of Prisma Health Piedmont, delivered both babies.