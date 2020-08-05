South Carolina teen collects hundreds of backpacks for needy

The backpacks are full of school supplies including crayons, pencils and paper. His own experiences with backpack drives shaped his desire to give back.

Students in Lancaster County Schools’ reopening will either attend in-person classes or virtual learning. Students will either have an A day or a B day. A fifth day will be used for extra learning inside the classrooms. Like many school systems, students, parents and staff are anxiously awaiting the start of the school year, which will commence Aug. 31.

Despite the stressful time, Jaylin is thankful to inspire fellow youngsters and ease the stress of purchasing the items that will be needed at home or in classrooms this fall.

“A kid came up there and said I inspired them. That’s what I am out here to do. I’m out here trying to inspire other kids to come up here and have your own money and save up your own money, and I really do like me inspiring other kids,” he said.