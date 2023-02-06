Sorting behind the scenes: What fans don’t see at ‘zero waste’ venues

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to the Falcons and Atlanta United, spends about $550,000 a year on its waste reduction efforts, including 32,000 hours of labor spent sorting, a representative said. The venue’s sustainability office is working aggressively to reduce that cost as it seeks to bring other stadiums and sports teams on board with its mission, they added.

“We’re always looking at ways of cutting back the amount of waste, which hopefully will bring down the labor costs,” said Andrew Bohenko, the sustainability coordinator for Mercedes-Benz. “We want to show that it’s working and that it’s making a difference just as much as we want to show that there is a business case in that it makes economic sense for us to utilize these processes in the stadium.”

A note of disclosure

This coverage is supported by a partnership with 1Earth Fund, the Kendeda Fund and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating at ajc.com/donate/climate/