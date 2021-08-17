Some genealogy research facilities closing again due to pandemic

“Once public health conditions improve and we are able to reopen the research room, we will update our website with additional information,” the announcement said. Check www.archives.gov/atlanta down the road for updates. If you’re visiting the National Archives in other parts of the country, check the website for information.

The Robinson-Spangler Carolina Room of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Public Library is closing in October. The library building in downtown Charlotte, N.C., will be demolished, and a new facility will be built. Materials will be made available to patrons at other branches in the county. Check the website cmlibrary.org, then branches, for access details for appointments. It’s one of the best genealogy collections around. Local patrons are lucky the library is making arrangements for some access during the closure.