Some genealogy research facilities closing again due to pandemic

The National Archives at Atlanta recently announced the temporary closure of its research room in Morrow due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
“Once public health conditions improve and we are able to reopen the research room, we will update our website with additional information,” the announcement said. Check www.archives.gov/atlanta down the road for updates. If you’re visiting the National Archives in other parts of the country, check the website for information.
The Robinson-Spangler Carolina Room of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Public Library is closing in October. The library building in downtown Charlotte, N.C., will be demolished, and a new facility will be built. Materials will be made available to patrons at other branches in the county. Check the website cmlibrary.org, then branches, for access details for appointments. It’s one of the best genealogy collections around. Local patrons are lucky the library is making arrangements for some access during the closure.
Family History Centers in the metro Atlanta area had started announcing plans to reopen, but that will be delayed. Check with your local center. Again, this is caused by the resurgence of the coronavirus.
Rockdale County History for sale
The last remaining dozen copies of “The Heritage of Rockdale County,” published in 1998 by Walsworth Publishing, are for sale from the Rockdale Newton County Genealogical Society for $55 plus $8 shipping. Make checks out to Devra Harney, 1803 Francon Court, SW, Conyers, Ga., 30094, or pay via PayPal at www.rockdale-newtongenealogicalsociety.com ,
DNA end of summer sales
Major DNA companies are offering great discounts for DNA testing kits in an end of summer sales marathon. If you have not purchased a DNA test to help with your genealogy research, now is the time.
Obituaries: Are you including enough?
In a July 25 Dear Abby column, a reader lamented that obituaries were less useful for genealogists because people were omitting a woman’s maiden name. So think of future generations when you write one.
