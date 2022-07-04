Some basics: where and when

The first participants roll through the start line at 6:25 a.m. in wheelchairs. Elite (that means they’re really fast) women runners start at 6:50 a.m. and then Elite men at 7:00 a.m., followed by other groups at 5-minute intervals until 8:30 a.m.

Expect a growing crowd of people, many of them quite sweaty, in Piedmont Park as the morning progresses. The finish line is at 10th Street on the south end of the park, opposite Midtown High School.