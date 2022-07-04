Some basics: where and when

After two years of virtual and hybrid events, race organizers and participants are expecting a return to normalcy even as COVID-19 continues to circulate. The 6.2-mile race runs along Peachtree Rd. from Lenox Square in Buckhead south to Piedmont Park in Midtown.
The first participants roll through the start line at 6:25 a.m. in wheelchairs. Elite (that means they’re really fast) women runners start at 6:50 a.m. and then Elite men at 7:00 a.m., followed by other groups at 5-minute intervals until 8:30 a.m.
Expect a growing crowd of people, many of them quite sweaty, in Piedmont Park as the morning progresses. The finish line is at 10th Street on the south end of the park, opposite Midtown High School.
There are serious runners, and others not looking to set records. Costumes are encouraged and walking is totally OK (although we’ve heard the course closes at 11 a.m., so maybe don’t walk too slow). And you have to be older than 10 to run.