Photos released of suspect in fatal double shooting at Smyrna shopping center

Police on Thursday released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in a fatal double shooting last week at a Smyrna shopping center.
Credit: Smyrna Police Department

News | 31 minutes ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Investigators on Thursday released surveillance photos of a man accused of gunning down two people last week in the parking lot of a Smyrna shopping center.

The fatal shooting occurred about 5:45 p.m. July 16 in the Cumberland Marketplace strip mall along Cobb Parkway. According to police, Ronald Green and Clifton “Casey” Emmert, both of Marietta, were shot and killed in an “ambush-style” attack.

Ronald Green (left), Casey Emmert
Credit: Smyrna Police Department

It’s still unclear what prompted the shooting.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who fled the scene in a dark gray Toyota Camry with a “tag applied for” license plate, Smyrna police spokesman Sgt. Louis Defense said. The man was last seen wearing a red hoodie, fitted black jeans and red and white sneakers, police said.

The man fled the scene in a dark gray Toyota Camry with a “tag applied for” license plate.
Credit: Smyrna Police Department

Anyone with information about this case or the suspect’s identity is asked to call investigators at 770-434-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

