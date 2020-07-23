Photos released of suspect in fatal double shooting at Smyrna shopping center

The man fled the scene in a dark gray Toyota Camry with a “tag applied for” license plate. Credit: Smyrna Police Department Credit: Smyrna Police Department

Anyone with information about this case or the suspect’s identity is asked to call investigators at 770-434-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.