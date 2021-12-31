Smyrna bicyclist fatally hit by vehicle in Cobb County, police say

A Smyrna man died Thursday night after a vehicle struck him in Cobb County, according to the Smyrna Police Department.
Smyrna Police Spokesman Lt. Louis Defense said the incident happened before 9 p.m. on Windy Hill Road at Village Parkway. The man, who was in his 50s, was riding his bicycle when the vehicle hit him, Defense said.
The man’s name is being withheld at this time.
Smyrna police reopened an eastbound and westbound lane on Windy Hill Road at 8 a.m. after authorities initially closed those lanes for several hours following the incident.
Defense urged motorists to move cautiously on the road, especially when roads are slick.
