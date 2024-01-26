Small group of protesters gather at UGA’s Tate Plaza

Tuesday’s protesters at the University of Georgia remained smaller in number than on Monday, when as many as 100 gathered after 16 demonstrators were arrested on campus.

After being told by a UGA official to sign protest paperwork or leave the Old College lawn where protests were held Monday, a group of about 15 demonstrators relocated to Tate Plaza, the main student center, a designated area for “expressive activity.”

The small group set up on the Tate Plaza’s stage, playing acoustic guitars and tambourines and chanting “stop the U.S. war machine” in rhythm with the beat.