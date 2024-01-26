BreakingNews
Georgia Supreme Court overturns attorney's road rage murder conviction
Small group of protesters gather at UGA's Tate Plaza

A small group protesting Israel's war in Gaza gathered in Tate Plaza on the campus of the University of Georgia in Athens around noon on Tuesday, April 30. Sixteen protesters were arrested on campus Monday.

A small group protesting Israel's war in Gaza gathered in Tate Plaza on the campus of the University of Georgia in Athens around noon on Tuesday, April 30. Sixteen protesters were arrested on campus Monday.
By
18 minutes ago

Tuesday’s protesters at the University of Georgia remained smaller in number than on Monday, when as many as 100 gathered after 16 demonstrators were arrested on campus.

After being told by a UGA official to sign protest paperwork or leave the Old College lawn where protests were held Monday, a group of about 15 demonstrators relocated to Tate Plaza, the main student center, a designated area for “expressive activity.”

The small group set up on the Tate Plaza’s stage, playing acoustic guitars and tambourines and chanting “stop the U.S. war machine” in rhythm with the beat. 

A light rain and chilly wind had returned by early afternoon. Some of the protesters sat under umbrellas.

The group also chanted “Drop the charges, drop the suspensions, drop the charges, drop the suspensions,” in reference to UGA’s crackdown on protesting students Monday. More than half a dozen students have been suspended, according to one student.

Some students stopped to watch the protest. But foot traffic on campus was light. Monday was the last day of classes. Students are preparing for finals, and commencement ceremonies are May 10.

Fletcher Page is Athens bureau chief covering northeast Georgia for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

