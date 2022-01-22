Hamburger icon
Slain shooting victim found near high school in southeast Atlanta

Atlanta police, shown at the scene of a Dec. 3 incident, investigated a shooting death after a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds early morning Saturday at the South Atlanta High School. (AJC file)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article, based on police information, incorrectly stated the incident was on the school campus.

A man was found shot dead early Saturday morning near a high school campus in southeast Atlanta.

Police were called to 800 Hutchens Road SE for a report of a shooting around 1:15 a.m., according to an Atlanta Police Department news release. Officers found the man dead from multiple gunshot wounds on the street near South Atlanta High School, an Atlanta Public Schools spokesman said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate the shooting. The victim was not identified, and police did not announce any arrests in the case.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

