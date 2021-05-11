Signs of some gas shortages start surfacing around metro Atlanta

Explore Georgia suspends state gas tax amid Colonial Pipeline outage

About 5% of stations in Georgia, and 16% of metro Atlanta stations, were out of gas on Tuesday afternoon, according to GasBuddy, which bases its figures on voluntary online contributions.

Two large truck stop chains, Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores and TravelCenters of America, said that fuel has become scarce in some states, according to a media report.

Gas industry representatives urged consumers to not panic and wait as long as possible before filling their tanks. Panic buying could prolong outages, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Every day the Colonial Pipeline remains down, it will take an additional five to seven days to recover, said GasBuddy spokeswoman Allison Mac.

Jennifer DuVall said she drove to three gas stations in Acworth, coming up empty, before stopping at a Kroger on U.S. Highway 41. She filled up her Acura MDX, then fetched her daughter’s car and gave her a full tank at the same Kroger.

“By the time I got there with my daughter’s car, the line expanded out the Kroger parking lot, almost to the Lowe’s,” she said.

Dana O’Bryan said she was filling up her Jeep Compass at a BP on Cobb Parkway in Acworth when a station attendant ran over to say the BP was out of gas.

“They clearly were not out because it was pumping as she spoke,” said O’Bryan, who didn’t stop until her vehicle was full.

Long lines also spilled into highway traffic at a QuikTrip on Paces Ferry Road in Vinings, and a Golden Pantry convenience store on College Station Road in Athens, according to motorists.

“It was like watching a potential demolition derby with cars in the street waiting for a spot,” said Lisa Stabler, who waited for a pump to become available at the Golden Pantry.

Station attendants were forced to direct traffic due to long lines at Costco stores in Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Smyrna. Costco did not respond to a request for comment.

The spike in gas prices on Tuesday indicated that consumers were emptying pumps due to worries about the pipeline, said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA. The average price in metro Atlanta jumped from $2.76 per gallon on Monday to $2.87 on Tuesday.

“We know a lot of this is dealing with folks going out and panic buying,” she said. “We’ve got plenty of fuel in the U.S. There’s no need to panic buy.”

-Christopher Quinn contributed to this report