Shortly after booking, Sidney Powell released from Fulton County Jail

Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell has been released from the Fulton County Jail, hours after she surrendered to the facility.

Powell was granted a $100,000 bond Wednesday morning ahead of her surrender. She is facing charges of violating the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer theft and two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud.

