Shootout sends dozens of bullets flying in SW Atlanta shopping plaza, injures 2

Witnesses told the news station they heard multiple shots. Police found 21 bullet casings in the parking lot.

“I sped on into this parking lot trying to hurry up and get inside of my store,” Sheteria Webb told Channel 2.

Webb owns Terri’s Cafe, one of the businesses in the plaza. She told the news station the pandemic has made it difficult to keep her store open, and Thursday’s incident won’t make it any easier.

“If I’m coming in as a business owner and it startled me coming in to hear a range of bullets going off, I can only imagine how my customers would feel,” she told Channel 2.

Police said one man was detained for questioning, and authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

