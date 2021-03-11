Shooting investigation leads to drug, molestation charges for Georgia teen

A Hall County teenager accused of shooting at a driver outside his home faces a slew of charges after deputies found $75,000 worth of drugs inside the house and linked him to a child molestation case, authorities said.
Deputies responded to the home on Shallowford Drive about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a call about the shooting, according to Hall County sheriff’s spokesman Derreck Booth.
Deputies determined that 19-year-old Angel Steven Ponce was arguing with a man parked in the street outside his home, Booth said in a news release. As the man drove away, Ponce reportedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots toward the car. No one was injured in the shooting and investigators said the two men knew each other.
During a search of Ponce’s home, deputies discovered 5 pounds of methamphetamine and 2 pounds of cocaine, Booth said. Investigators also uncovered information linking the teen to a child molestation case from last summer. According to Booth, Ponce had previously been a suspect in the July 2020 incident involving a young girl.
The teen now faces five felony charges, including aggravated child molestation, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine. He remained at the Hall County Jail on Thursday afternoon without bond, online records show.
The case remains under investigation and authorities said additional charges against Ponce are pending.