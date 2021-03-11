Shooting investigation leads to drug, molestation charges for Georgia teen

Deputies responded to the home on Shallowford Drive about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a call about the shooting, according to Hall County sheriff’s spokesman Derreck Booth.

Deputies determined that 19-year-old Angel Steven Ponce was arguing with a man parked in the street outside his home, Booth said in a news release. As the man drove away, Ponce reportedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots toward the car. No one was injured in the shooting and investigators said the two men knew each other.