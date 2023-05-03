Shooting creates major traffic jams in Midtown, on interstates

People were asked to avoid West Peachtree, Spring and Peachtree streets, according to the WSB Radio traffic center.

“Traffic is slow on I-75/85 both ways because of this, so people should avoid downtown Atlanta,” Doug Turnbull, traffic reporter, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Use I-285. If people need to get into town, use Northside, Piedmont or Monroe and stay out of the heart of Midtown.”