Shift in Cox leadership; Steve Rowley to take automotive slot

In a shift of leadership, Cox Enterprises has named Steve Rowley the new president of Cox Automotive, replacing Sandy Schwartz, who is becoming the chief executive of the Cox Family Office.
Schwartz has been with Cox for 35 years, starting as a newspaper editor. He will continue to oversee Cox newspapers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Dayton Daily News. He will retain the title of CEO at Cox Automotive until the end of the year.
Keith Holmes, currently senior vice president at Cox Communications, will become executive vice president at Cox Business. He fills the slot being vacated by Rowley, who assumes his new position Aug. 3.
“Cox is fortunate to have such a strong leadership bench,” said Alex Taylor, president and CEO of Cox Enterprises, in a statement Tuesday.
Credit: AJC file photo
Schwartz’s new position makes him “a close advisor to me on all issues surrounding the Cox family — strategy, investments, and most importantly, the generational planning that allows us to stay a family held enterprise,” said Taylor in a message to employees.
Among the well-known brands that are part of Cox Automotive are Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Manheim.
Rowley said in a statement that his new role at Cox Automotive means managing a transition in the ways that cars are bought and sold. “Cox Automotive is helping the industry make a sharp right turn toward technology and digitization.”