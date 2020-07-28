Shift in Cox leadership; Steve Rowley to take automotive slot

Schwartz has been with Cox for 35 years, starting as a newspaper editor. He will continue to oversee Cox newspapers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Dayton Daily News. He will retain the title of CEO at Cox Automotive until the end of the year.

Keith Holmes, currently senior vice president at Cox Communications, will become executive vice president at Cox Business. He fills the slot being vacated by Rowley, who assumes his new position Aug. 3.