Sheriff: Teen in stolen car asks Clayton deputies why they chased him

In the advisory, the sheriff’s office said it allows vehicle pursuits as a way to cut down on crime. Other agencies, including the Atlanta Police Department, have prohibited or strictly regulated police chases as they can sometimes put innocent people in danger.

“Stolen cars are the transportation use by criminals to rape, rob, and murder,” the Clayton County agency said. “Therefore it is strategically prudent to make sure that criminals are kept stranded.”

Sheriff’s deputies attempt to pursue safely, the agency said, utilizing technology “that has the potential to end a pursuit before it can get started.” The advisory did not elaborate on the kind of technology used.

In May, a 17-year-old girl was killed when her car was hit by a vehicle involved in a chase that originated in Clayton County. Sheriff’s deputies were pursuing a driver, Sebastin Miles, after first trying to arrest him on outstanding aggravated assault charges.

The chase continued into DeKalb County before the vehicle ran a red light on Moreland Avenue, hitting Jada Deleonardo’s vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Deleonardo was dead at the scene, and her 19-year-old passenger was seriously injured.

Miles and his three passengers were eventually arrested, and Miles remains in jail while awaiting trial.

After Saturday’s arrest, Brooks posted a $16,500 bond and was released early Wednesday morning, records show.