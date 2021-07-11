‘Several’ injured after man plows truck into restaurant, opens fire

Several people were injured Saturday night after a driver plowed his truck into a Hiram restaurant while firing a gun, according to reports.
Police arrested Eduardo Morales, 34, after a group of restaurant patrons detained him while he was trying to reload the gun, Channel 2 Action News reported.
A concert was happening at the 278 South Bar & Grill when Morales drove his vehicle through the front entrance, the establishment’s owner told Channel 2.
Hiram police determined Morales had been heavily intoxicated earlier in the night and was asked to leave the bar, the news station reported. He left the restaurant but returned in his black Dodge Ram 2500.
The man then began shooting at the restaurant through the window of the truck, police said. When he had emptied the clip, he drove the truck into the bar, Channel 2 reported.
Police told Channel 2 that several patrons were hit when the truck came through the building. The number of people who were injured is not clear, and police did not specify their conditions.
Patrons detained Morales until police arrived and took him into custody. He was taken to Paulding Wellstar Hospital before being transported to the Paulding County Jail, officials said.