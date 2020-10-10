Several injured after ambulance overturns in Clayton County

At least four people were injured Friday evening when an ambulance carrying a patient overturned in Clayton County, officials said.
The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Tara Boulevard and Upper Riverdale Road near I-75, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
“We had an accident tonight involving one of our rescue trucks on the way to the hospital with a critical patient,” Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services said in a Facebook post late Friday.
Four people were taken to hospitals, including three Forest Park firefighters and the patient who was already in critical condition, authorities said. “Everyone onboard sustained some type of injury.”
The wreck involved at least one other vehicle, but no additional details have been released.
