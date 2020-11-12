See who won at the CMA Awards

The 54th annual CMA Awards were presented Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Album of the Year award went to Luke Combs, and Entertainer of the Year was awarded to Eric Church.
Here is a complete list of winners:
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Album of the Year
“What You See Is What You Get” — Luke Combs
Single of the Year
“The Bones” — Maren Morris
Song of the Year
“The Bones” — Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
Female Vocalist of the Year
Maren Morris
Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs
Vocal Group of the Year
Old Dominion
Vocal Duo of the Year
Dan + Shay
Music Video of the Year
“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
New Artist of the Year
Morgan Wallen
Music Event of the Year
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddlem