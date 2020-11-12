X

See who won at the CMA Awards

Luke Combs won Album of the Year at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

By Rich Barak, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The 54th annual CMA Awards were presented Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Album of the Year award went to Luke Combs, and Entertainer of the Year was awarded to Eric Church.

Here is a complete list of winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Album of the Year

“What You See Is What You Get” — Luke Combs

Single of the Year

“The Bones” — Maren Morris

Song of the Year

“The Bones” — Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

Female Vocalist of the Year

Maren Morris

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Vocal Group of the Year

Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year

Dan + Shay

Music Video of the Year

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

New Artist of the Year

Morgan Wallen

Music Event of the Year

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddlem

