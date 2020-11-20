‘Coming 2 America’ coming to Amazon Prime in March 2021

Amazon Prime has decided to release its highly anticipated “Coming 2 America” on March 5, 2021 for its subscribers worldwide.
The film was originally set to be released in movie theaters in December.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon paid in the range of $125 million for the rights of the film.
The film was shot last year largely in metro Atlanta and features much of the original cast as well as newcomers such as Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes and Leslie Jones.
King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) have to return to America from their country of Zamunda when Murphy discovers he has a long-lost son in Queens. Others who were in the original film are James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer), Shari Headley (Queen Lisa), John Amos (Cleo McDowell) and Louie Anderson (Maurice).
The original film generated more than $288 million in worldwide gross and remains an enduring comedic staple on basic cable networks.
Amazon, like other streaming services, has taken advantage of the pandemic by scooping up films otherwise targeted for movie theaters. The “Borat” sequel was released earlier this month on Amazon. But like its rivals, Amazon has been mum on how many people have seen the film, so it’s hard to say how successful that particular purchase was.