Secretary of State candidate faced judicial ethics investigation

T.J. Hudson, the former chief Magistrate Court judge and Probate Court judge in Treutlen County, resolved the state Judicial Qualifications Commission investigation in a consent agreement recently filed before the Georgia Supreme Court. In it, Hudson agreed not to seek judicial office for the next seven years.

“I am focused on launching my bid to serve Georgians as Secretary of State, and have no comment on a matter well handled by the JQC,” Hudson said in a statement issued Tuesday.