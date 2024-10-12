Second man charged in fatal shooting of Atlanta man walking his dog

Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man who was walking his dog near downtown Atlanta in February.

Multiple people targeted and robbed 44-year-old Samuel “JR” Harris on Feb. 5 just after 8 p.m. at 893 Mitchell St. SW, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The suspects shot Harris and took his dog Tequilla, authorities said. Police responded to the shooting at about 8:49 p.m. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

“Can you imagine your son walking down the street with his dog, minding his business when suddenly people came and robbed him of his life and his dog,” Harris’ mother Mary Boykins wrote on a GoFundMe page that has raised over $4,000 to reward anyone with information on the suspects. “His passion for dogs gave him a gentle aura and a quiet spirit giving him another piece of joy in life.”