Second man charged in fatal shooting of Atlanta man walking his dog

The suspects face murder and aggravated assault charges for the killing of 44-year-old Samuel “JR” Harris.
Two suspects were charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Samuel "JR" Harris.

Two suspects were charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Samuel "JR" Harris.
Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man who was walking his dog near downtown Atlanta in February.

Multiple people targeted and robbed 44-year-old Samuel “JR” Harris on Feb. 5 just after 8 p.m. at 893 Mitchell St. SW, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The suspects shot Harris and took his dog Tequilla, authorities said. Police responded to the shooting at about 8:49 p.m. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

“Can you imagine your son walking down the street with his dog, minding his business when suddenly people came and robbed him of his life and his dog,” Harris’ mother Mary Boykins wrote on a GoFundMe page that has raised over $4,000 to reward anyone with information on the suspects. “His passion for dogs gave him a gentle aura and a quiet spirit giving him another piece of joy in life.”

Boykins did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

Authorities arrested Ricky Pierce, 41, on Friday in connection to the February shooting. Pierce faces multiple charges, including murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of firearm during a felony. Brandon Baker, 36, was arrested on April 22.

Baker was also charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to police. His charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a felony have been dismissed, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Police also arrested 33-year-old Holden Able on April 12 in connection to the shooting, but all charges against Able have been dismissed, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Able was released from jail on June 13.

