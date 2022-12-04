ajc logo
X

SEC Champs: ePaper bonus coverage, plus get your commemorative posters

News
38 minutes ago

No. 1 and they’re not done!

That’s your Georgia Bulldogs after thrashing LSU in the SEC Championship game, and Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper has got all the angles covered in our 22-page special section.

Find exclusive analysis from our columnists and sports reporters, plus three galleries of photos before, during and after the game, as well as videos embedded into the edition.

Plus, we’ve got the details on the other big games on Championship Saturday and a look at what might happen today when the four teams for the playoff are announced. Who will Georgia play and when? (Our Mark Bradley says it doesn’t matter — no one is going to beat these Dawgs.)

Commemorative posters

You’ll also find poster pages in the bonus coverage, and you can start saving these commemorative pieces of the winning season.

Copies are available at ajc.com/dawgsnews through a partnership with That’s Great News. You can also choose your poster in commemorative acrylic and wooden plaques to display as a keepsake for years to come.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Comprehensive digital coverage

Find continuing coverage of the Georgia Bullldogs on all of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution platforms, including ajc.com and the AJC app.

Subscribers: Go to ajc.com/activate to set up your digital access. Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia unleashes Brock Bowers as College Football Playoff awaits11h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

SEC halftime contest booed, both students awarded $100,000
12h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Christopher Smith’s unusual touchdown return highlights brilliant day for UGA
10h ago

Credit: TNS

Cobb faces 2nd state investigation into handling of absentee ballots
12h ago

Credit: TNS

Cobb faces 2nd state investigation into handling of absentee ballots
12h ago

Credit: CUMULUS MEDIA

Rock 100.5 goes into stunt mode, dropping Elliot, Southside Steve, Lyndsey Marie
The Latest

Driver flees after 2 killed, multiple injured in Atlanta single-vehicle crash
16h ago
2.2-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Murray County
20h ago
Cops: Man running at officer with knife fatally shot by Gwinnett police
Featured

Credit: Nell Redmond

College football scoreboard: Scores from ACC, SEC and other championship games
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
How 6 voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top