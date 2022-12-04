SEC Champs: ePaper bonus coverage, plus get your commemorative posters

No. 1 and they’re not done!
That’s your Georgia Bulldogs after thrashing LSU in the SEC Championship game, and Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper has got all the angles covered in our 22-page special section.
Find exclusive analysis from our columnists and sports reporters, plus three galleries of photos before, during and after the game, as well as videos embedded into the edition.
Plus, we’ve got the details on the other big games on Championship Saturday and a look at what might happen today when the four teams for the playoff are announced. Who will Georgia play and when? (Our Mark Bradley says it doesn’t matter — no one is going to beat these Dawgs.)
Commemorative posters
You’ll also find poster pages in the bonus coverage, and you can start saving these commemorative pieces of the winning season.
Copies are available at ajc.com/dawgsnews through a partnership with That’s Great News. You can also choose your poster in commemorative acrylic and wooden plaques to display as a keepsake for years to come.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Comprehensive digital coverage
Find continuing coverage of the Georgia Bullldogs on all of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution platforms, including ajc.com and the AJC app.
Subscribers: Go to ajc.com/activate to set up your digital access. Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com