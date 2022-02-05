Hamburger icon
Search underway for man accused of stabbing roommate to death in Griffin

Authorities are looking for 22-year-old Trevor Walker in the fatal stabbing of his roommate Friday in Griffin. (Credit: Griffin Police Department)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

Griffin police are searching for a man suspected of stabbing his roommate to death in their apartment Friday.

Trevor Demonte Walker, 22, has been charged with murder in connection with the killing and additional charges against him could be coming, according to police

Police responded to the 100 block of Morris St. just after 4 p.m. and found the victim, 24-year-old Cortez Collier, dead inside an apartment.

Police say Walker and Collier lived together in the apartment, which Walker fled before officers arrived. Investigators did not say what they suspect led to the stabbing or provide details on Walker’s motive for killing his roommate.

In a news release late Friday, Griffin police indicated Walker was released from prison in December and he’s currently on parole for armed robbery.

Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles records show Walker’s parole, which began Dec. 9, was expected to last until February 2023.

Uniformed patrol officers and detectives searched the area near the apartment on Friday, but did not find Walker.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911. Police say civilians should not approach him because he’s still presumed to be armed and dangerous.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

