UPDATE: Man’s body found in Newton County river; search continues for teen

Newton County deputies are searching for a teenager who disappeared in the Alcovy River.
News | 56 minutes ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

[UPDATE, 2:35 p.m.]: A 38-year-old man, identified as Antonio Perry of Covington, has been found dead in the Alcovy River, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday afternoon. Authorities continue to search for a 14-year-old who also disappeared and did not resurface Tuesday. Perry was the boyfriend of the teenager’s mother.

[ORIGINAL STORY]: Newton County deputies are searching for two possible drowning victims who disappeared in the Alcovy River on Tuesday and never resurfaced.

Rescuers are looking for a 14-year-old and a 38-year-old. The two disappeared while swimming at Factory Shoals Park in Covington, Newton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Caitlin Jett told AJC.com.

