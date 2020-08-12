UPDATE: Man’s body found in Newton County river; search continues for teen

[UPDATE, 2:35 p.m.]: A 38-year-old man, identified as Antonio Perry of Covington, has been found dead in the Alcovy River, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday afternoon. Authorities continue to search for a 14-year-old who also disappeared and did not resurface Tuesday. Perry was the boyfriend of the teenager’s mother.
[ORIGINAL STORY]: Newton County deputies are searching for two possible drowning victims who disappeared in the Alcovy River on Tuesday and never resurfaced.
Rescuers are looking for a 14-year-old and a 38-year-old. The two disappeared while swimming at Factory Shoals Park in Covington, Newton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Caitlin Jett told AJC.com.
In other news: