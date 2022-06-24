Scottish genealogist’s work is a gold mine of information

“Scottish Soldiers in Colonial America, Part Six” lists soldiers in alphabetical order, with their service and the source of the information. The McIntoshes of early Georgia are included. Again, this is part six of an ongoing series, so the person you’re researching could be in any of the volumes. Dobson continues his “The People of” series with books on “Aberdeen at Home and Abroad, 1800-1850,” “Northern Highlands and Isles, 1800-1850” and “Perth and Kinross, 1800-1850.” All are in the same format, alphabetical listings of names with a short paragraph/statement of where they lived and what he learned about them, and then the source citation.

If you find your people in any of his volumes, it’s a gold mine. But you may have to go to a large genealogy collection in order to review all his published works in one place. All of the four volumes named above are published by the Clearfield Company, part of the Genealogical Publishing Company of Baltimore. See its website Genealogical.com for how to order or call 1-800-296-6687. You can get on the publisher’s free email listing and receive timely updates on new books as well as detailed essays, for free, on various genealogy topics and books. The company is the leading genealogy book publisher in the nation.