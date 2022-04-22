“Scots-Irish Links” consolidated into two new volumes

His new two-volume work, “Scots-Irish Links, Consolidated Edition,” pulls together a number of his previous publications and includes two never before published. Each volume is more than 900 pages, softcover, with a full-name index for each volume. The two previously unpublished parts are “Scots-Irish Links, 1825-1900, Part Two” and the “Addendum to Later Scots-Irish Links, 1725-1825.”

To use these volumes, you have to check the indexes if you are looking for specific names, as each volume contains the reprints of several books within. You really need to sit down with these volumes, study the main introduction, then those with each of the original volumes. This is a great work and will save researchers lots of time. The set is available for $165 plus any shipping costs from the Clearfield Company of the Genealogical Publishing Company of Baltimore. Go to the website genealogical.com or call 800-296-6687 to order. Dobson, of Dundee, Scotland, has many more books available from that company, and many Georgia libraries have his previous works in their collections.