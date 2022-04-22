“Scots-Irish Links” consolidated into two new volumes

David Dobson has been writing and publishing volumes about the people of Scotland and their migrations for years.
His new two-volume work, “Scots-Irish Links, Consolidated Edition,” pulls together a number of his previous publications and includes two never before published. Each volume is more than 900 pages, softcover, with a full-name index for each volume. The two previously unpublished parts are “Scots-Irish Links, 1825-1900, Part Two” and the “Addendum to Later Scots-Irish Links, 1725-1825.”
To use these volumes, you have to check the indexes if you are looking for specific names, as each volume contains the reprints of several books within. You really need to sit down with these volumes, study the main introduction, then those with each of the original volumes. This is a great work and will save researchers lots of time. The set is available for $165 plus any shipping costs from the Clearfield Company of the Genealogical Publishing Company of Baltimore. Go to the website genealogical.com or call 800-296-6687 to order. Dobson, of Dundee, Scotland, has many more books available from that company, and many Georgia libraries have his previous works in their collections.
Money Museum subject of Lunch and Learn
“Money is What Money Does” is the subject of the May 13 Georgia Archives Lunch and Learn webinar at noon. The speaker will be Amy Hennessy, director of outreach at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. She will cover the bank’s Money Museum and the Federal Reserve banking system as the United States’ Central Bank. The link to join is on the Georgia Archives website GeorgiaArchives.org via Microsoft Teams. Many previous Lunch and Learn lectures are on the Georgia Archives YouTube channel for free.
Military yearbooks needed
Fold3.com needs military yearbooks, like those from military training bases. So reach out if you have any, by emailing content@fold3.com. Check the website to see what is already there.
