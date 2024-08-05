School’s open for older adults

“They’re oddball classes of things I’m interested in,” said Milsteen. “But they’re also a learning process for me. The Emory OLLI program has so many smart, retired professionals, and they can really challenge you. We’ve had great discussions.”

Stephanie Tarpley, Emory’s OLLI program manager, said the student body ranges in age from 48 to 88 and come from across the metro area to its space off Clairmont Road in DeKalb. The pandemic addition of online classes has also increased the geographic reach.

“A lot of people like to drive here one day a week to take a class, see friends and go to lunch,” said Tarpley. “But with online, they can take something else from home. We also record classes, too, that we can send out to students.”

About 1,250 adults are enrolled at Emory for an array of classes, with history, literature and science being the most popular. A $50 annual membership gives them access to the catalog that includes a mix of free and nominal-fee sessions.

Kennesaw’s OLLI, housed off Busbee Drive, runs a year-round schedule of about 65 classes each quarter. Along with foreign languages, history, writing, art and music, the lineup features yoga, Pilates, tai chi and personal finance. Fees range from $49 up to $200 for a 10-week session. Students who opt for the $60 annual membership receive tuition discounts and access to a club room where they can join bridge and mahjong games.

“Our classes are noncredit, so these students come here just for the love of learning,” said manager Melissa Conners.

The University of Georgia also offers OLLI courses, and the three schools frequently collaborate, said Conners.

“We’re not in each other’s backyards, so there’s no competition,” she said. “If UGA is offering a trip to Scotland, we share that with our people. We’ve run trips to Italy, Ireland and Alaska, and are looking to go to Iceland, Spain and Portugal. We’re even hoping to get to Australia and New Zealand in 2026.”

Information about OLLI programs are online at olli.emory.edu and cpe.kennesaw.edu/olli.

