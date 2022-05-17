Scholarship will fund nontraditional KSU nursing students

A nurse’s memory will live on at Kennesaw State University with the recently established Jane J. Yarbrough Endowed Nursing Scholarship.This scholarship is funded by Jane Yarbrough’s husband, syndicated Marietta Daily Journal columnist Dick Yarbrough.It will be awarded to nontraditional students who have earned a bachelor’s degree and want to pursue nursing through KSU’s Wellstar School of Nursing.“This is very important to me to help the next generation of students pursue a critical profession through the inspiration of my wife, who has made this possible," Yarbrough said.“Jane did not like attention much, but now she’ll get the recognition she deserves,” he added