Scholarship fund created in honor of Cobb teen with autism who died in bike crash

Schultz, who was a sophomore at Kell High School, is survived by his twin sister, two older brothers and parents, according to an obituary. In it, his family and several former teachers listed stories about the teen’s sharp sense of humor and kind personality.

The principal of Kell High described Schulz as “a young man who was very bright, had a huge heart, and he could always find a way to make you smile and laugh,” according to the obituary.

While at Hightower Trail Middle School, his teachers quickly noticed his budding interest in mathematics and science. He also participated in Cub Scouts when he was younger and enjoyed playing Dungeons & Dragons with a high school club. His family added that Schulz attended St. Anne’s Episcopal Church.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory. A private visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday afternoon at the funeral home.

To read his full obituary, click here.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Marietta police investigators at 770-794-5384.

In other news: