Scheduled hearing could determine future of controversial Stonecrest recycling plant

The crux of the case revolves around whether Metro Green properly received a solid waste handling permit. Tracy Hutchinson, director of the county’s sanitation division, denied the company’s request for a permit, claiming the facility wouldn’t comply with the county’s Solid Waste Management Plan.

Instead, the newly founded city of Stonecrest wrote a letter of approval to the EPD. An activist group, Citizens for a Healthy and Safe Environment (CHASE), DeKalb and Stonecrest all argue that the city’s leaders didn’t have the authority to write that letter of approval. Metro Green and the EPD claim the proper procedures were followed.

Metro Green is also suing the citizen activist group for libel, citing a few social media posts and signs that say their facility handles toxic materials, which it disputes. CHASE’s attorneys argue the speech is protected under the First Amendment and that Metro Green is trying to intimidate concerned neighbors from protesting the plant.

Citizens for a Healthy and Safe Environment has held several protests over the past year, and several of its members have called the facility’s construction “environmental racism.” Stonecrest, where the plant is being built, is more than 93% Black, and the activist group worries the plant would expose nearby neighborhoods to air and noise pollution.

Matt Benson, Metro Green’s attorney, has refuted pollution claims and said no evidence was presented to the court about potential environmental or health determinants.