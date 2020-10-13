Savannah teen arrested on birthday after 16-year-old shot to death

A teenager from Savannah was arrested Tuesday in the fatal shooting of another teen on the night before the suspect’s 14th birthday, according to reports.
The victim was 16 years old.
The accused was nabbed shortly after the shooting, police said.
Authorities have not publicly identified the suspect, who was being held at the Savannah Regional Detention Center on murder charges, WTOC News 11 reports.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday on S. Parkwood Drive.
When police arrived, they found the 16-year-old mortally wounded on the ground, and the victim died after being transported to a nearby hospital.
Detectives said the two individuals likely knew each other and may have been involved in an argument several days prior to the shooting, reports said.
Officials provided few if any other details.
Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.