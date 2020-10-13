Savannah teen arrested on birthday after 16-year-old shot to death

When police arrived, they found the 16-year-old mortally wounded on the ground, and the victim died after being transported to a nearby hospital.

Detectives said the two individuals likely knew each other and may have been involved in an argument several days prior to the shooting, reports said.

Officials provided few if any other details.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.