SATURDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Warm weekend expected, but clouds could linger

A few showers could return by Sunday morning, but the second half of the weekend is expected to be even warmer.

Enjoy it while you can, though. Temperatures will drop back into the 60s on Monday as widespread rain returns just in time for the start of the workweek workweek. The chance of showers on Monday jumps to 80%.

As for traffic, a portion of West Peachtree Street will likely remain closed Saturday as construction crews continue efforts to disassemble an unstable crane outside a 31-story office tower in Midtown.

Residents were allowed back in their homes on Friday after being evacuated last week, but it could take more time to take down the massive crane and reopen the road below. In the meantime, drivers can use Piedmont Avenue or Peachtree Street to get around the closure, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

