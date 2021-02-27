SATURDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Warm weekend expected, but clouds could linger

The rain is expected to hold off across metro Atlanta this weekend as the weather warms to spring-like temperatures.
The wet weather should subside after a rainy Friday, which is good news for those looking to get outdoors, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Glenn Burns said. Unfortunately, there won’t be much sunshine around.
“I hope the rain and gloomy skies didn’t drag you down because we have a nice improvement for the weekend,” Burns said. “Still more clouds than sunshine, but a major warming trend.”
There may be a few isolated showers in the morning, but Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy with an afternoon high of 75 degrees. Some metro Atlanta residents will see a temperature increase of 25 degrees from Friday’s high, Burns said.
“Everybody warms up,” he said said, adding that areas south of I-20 will see temperatures nearing 80 degrees. “Welcome to spring in North Georgia.”
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
A few showers could return by Sunday morning, but the second half of the weekend is expected to be even warmer.
Enjoy it while you can, though. Temperatures will drop back into the 60s on Monday as widespread rain returns just in time for the start of the workweek workweek. The chance of showers on Monday jumps to 80%.
As for traffic, a portion of West Peachtree Street will likely remain closed Saturday as construction crews continue efforts to disassemble an unstable crane outside a 31-story office tower in Midtown.
Residents were allowed back in their homes on Friday after being evacuated last week, but it could take more time to take down the massive crane and reopen the road below. In the meantime, drivers can use Piedmont Avenue or Peachtree Street to get around the closure, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.