SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Breezy start to weekend could mean drafty temps

The breezes are expected to blow through the day, making for unseasonably cool temps. The high for the day is 69, according to Nitz’s forecast. That’s 10 degrees lower than the average for this day of the year.

“We’re going to be partly to occasionally and mostly cloudy as we head through the afternoon,” Nitz said. “And those winds are going to be gusting at times to about 25 mph.”

Despite the relatively cool temps and wind gusts, there’s just a 20% chance for rain all day.

Expect a cool start to Mother’s Day with morning lows around 53 degrees before it warms up to a high of 77 with tons of sunshine Sunday.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz delivers the weather forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022.

