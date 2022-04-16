SATURDAY WEATHER: Morning storms expected to drench Atlanta, outer suburbs

We’ll start the day with morning lows of 59 degrees in Atlanta. The high for the day is 74.

Expect the rain to taper off Saturday afternoon, although it’ll likely return throughout the day Sunday, according to Nitz.

“Lot of clouds, just a few isolated showers Saturday afternoon,” he said.

Just south of Atlanta, there’s a level 1 threat of strong winds gusts and the possibility of hail falling in areas like Eatonton, Griffin and LaGrange.

