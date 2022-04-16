SATURDAY WEATHER: Morning storms expected to drench Atlanta, outer suburbs

Easter weekend will get off to a wet and soggy start with cloudy skies and spot showers expected to saturate the metro area over the next three days.
Clouds began approaching the area late Friday and crept into metro Atlanta under the guise of darkness overnight, according to Channel 2 Actions News meteorologist Brad Nitz.
That will mean storms before the sun rises in most areas and a 90% chance of showers for the day, he anticipated.
“We’re going to start Saturday morning with widespread, heavy rain and some embedded thunderstorms,” Nitz said.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
We’ll start the day with morning lows of 59 degrees in Atlanta. The high for the day is 74.
Expect the rain to taper off Saturday afternoon, although it’ll likely return throughout the day Sunday, according to Nitz.
“Lot of clouds, just a few isolated showers Saturday afternoon,” he said.
Just south of Atlanta, there’s a level 1 threat of strong winds gusts and the possibility of hail falling in areas like Eatonton, Griffin and LaGrange.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
