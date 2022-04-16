BreakingNews
HAPPENED OVERNIGHT: Arrest made in triple homicide at Grantville gun range, GBI says
ajc logo
X

SATURDAY WEATHER: Morning storms expected to drench Atlanta, outer suburbs

Five-day weather outlook for Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Combined ShapeCaption
Five-day weather outlook for Saturday, April 16, 2022.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Easter weekend will get off to a wet and soggy start with cloudy skies and spot showers expected to saturate the metro area over the next three days.

Clouds began approaching the area late Friday and crept into metro Atlanta under the guise of darkness overnight, according to Channel 2 Actions News meteorologist Brad Nitz.

That will mean storms before the sun rises in most areas and a 90% chance of showers for the day, he anticipated.

“We’re going to start Saturday morning with widespread, heavy rain and some embedded thunderstorms,” Nitz said.

Combined ShapeCaption
Channel 2 Action 2 New meteorologist Brad Nitz shows how rain storms will sweep into metro Atlanta early Saturday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Channel 2 Action 2 New meteorologist Brad Nitz shows how rain storms will sweep into metro Atlanta early Saturday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Combined ShapeCaption
Channel 2 Action 2 New meteorologist Brad Nitz shows how rain storms will sweep into metro Atlanta early Saturday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

We’ll start the day with morning lows of 59 degrees in Atlanta. The high for the day is 74.

Expect the rain to taper off Saturday afternoon, although it’ll likely return throughout the day Sunday, according to Nitz.

“Lot of clouds, just a few isolated showers Saturday afternoon,” he said.

Just south of Atlanta, there’s a level 1 threat of strong winds gusts and the possibility of hail falling in areas like Eatonton, Griffin and LaGrange.

Combined ShapeCaption
There's a slight chance of damaging winds sweeping through counties just south of Atlanta on Saturday, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz's weather forecast.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

There's a slight chance of damaging winds sweeping through counties just south of Atlanta on Saturday, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz's weather forecast.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Combined ShapeCaption
There's a slight chance of damaging winds sweeping through counties just south of Atlanta on Saturday, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz's weather forecast.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go. Listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
Investigators made an arrest in the Grantville gun range triple homicide Friday.

BREAKING: Arrest made in triple homicide at Grantville gun range, GBI says9h ago
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker

Credit: AJC

NEW: Georgia candidates raise a crush of cash for 2022. It’s ‘just the beginning.’
37m ago
T’Rhigi Craig Diggs, 3, was struck by a bullet April 1, 2018, and killed. Christopher Cullins, 19, pleaded guilty in a DeKalb County courtroom Friday.

Credit: Family photo via WSBTV.com

Teen pleads guilty in 2018 shooting death of 3-year-old in DeKalb
13h ago
Tori Lang was found shot to death at a Gwinnett County park on July 28. Arrest warrants were secured for Austin Ford on Friday.

Credit: GoFundMe

Man charged in July death of teen found shot in Gwinnett park
15h ago
Tori Lang was found shot to death at a Gwinnett County park on July 28. Arrest warrants were secured for Austin Ford on Friday.

Credit: GoFundMe

Man charged in July death of teen found shot in Gwinnett park
15h ago
Rashad Richey has offered a $10,000 reward for information about the shooting of 11-year-old D'Mari Johnson at the Golden Glide skating rink.

Credit: AJC Composite

Radio host Richey says personal connection inspired reward in skating rink shooting
16h ago
The Latest
Judge extends injunction against Gwinnett DA’s cannabis product ban
15h ago
Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
18h ago
Of the 200 statues at the U.S. Capitol, 14 are of women. RBG and Sandra Day O’Connor will...
21h ago
Featured
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
18h ago
Will transgender sports rally conservative voters? Georgia GOP is banking on it
Georgia scales back on reporting of COVID-19 data
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top