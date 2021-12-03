Saturday Buford Highway Christmas market to feature Latina entrepreneurs

Sindy Leon founded a jewelry business called, Ariss Jewerly, and works with jewelers in her native Colombia to create unique items made of silver and natural stones. She said enrolling in the Avanzando Juntas program helped her better navigate the business world.

“It’s a bit challenging. You’re in another country, you don’t know the people, you don’t know the different processes. But the good thing is, you can find many people who will support you,” Leon said. “In the end of the day, I just feel so proud.”

Although this is the first year the market will take place, del Valle said they’re already planning on making it an annual event, and “we have a date for next year already.”

Entry to the Christmas market is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Dec. 4 at the Latin American Association Atlanta Outreach Center, 2750 Buford Highway.

Paradise Afshar is a Report for America corps member covering metro Atlanta’s immigrant communities.