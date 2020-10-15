Sandy Springs man arrested, accused of murdering girlfriend

Hugo Bolanas, 40, was taken into custody Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office. He faces murder charges in the death of 35-year-old Brigida Roldan-Beltran, also of Sandy Springs, whose body was found on Brodhead Road near Cochran around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, sheriff’s office spokesman Maj. Daniel Cape said.

Roldan-Beltran’s cause of death wasn’t released since authorities don’t have the autopsy results, but Cape said she was in a relationship with Bolanas and investigators believe the homicide was the result of a domestic violence situation.