Sandy Springs man arrested, accused of murdering girlfriend

A Sandy Springs man was arrested in Alabama and charged with murdering his girlfriend, whose body he left on a Middle Georgia street, authorities said.
Hugo Bolanas, 40, was taken into custody Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office. He faces murder charges in the death of 35-year-old Brigida Roldan-Beltran, also of Sandy Springs, whose body was found on Brodhead Road near Cochran around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, sheriff’s office spokesman Maj. Daniel Cape said.
Roldan-Beltran’s cause of death wasn’t released since authorities don’t have the autopsy results, but Cape said she was in a relationship with Bolanas and investigators believe the homicide was the result of a domestic violence situation.
Bolanas will be transported back to Georgia from Jackson, Alabama, on Friday evening, then will be sent to the Bleckley County jail, Cape said.
A GoFundMe page set up to cover Roldan-Beltran’s funeral expenses has raised more than $3,000 within a day. According to the post, she was the mother of six children, all under 14 years old.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office at 478-934-4545.
