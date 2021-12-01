Sandy Springs heroin supplier pleads guilty, sentenced to 11 years

Over the three months Duffy was distributing, Summerford generally went to him to resupply heroin about every five days and usually purchased about 142 grams on each trip, an amount that could provide up to 1,000 doses, the release said.

In February, when Summerford was on his way back from Duffy’s, his van was stopped and the heroin was seized. The drug was tested at the Drug Enforcement Agency Mid-Atlantic Laboratory and came back positive as heroin. Two days later, a federal search warrant was obtained and law enforcement searched Duffy’s Sandy Springs home. Officers found a pistol, ammunition, suspected narcotics and a bag containing small drug baggies, the release said.

“Michael Duffy richly profited from supplying large quantities of heroin as untold lives in Middle Georgia were ruined by the opioid addiction he was feeding,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. “High-volume opioid suppliers and repeat offenders will face the possibility of federal prosecution for their crimes as we work alongside law enforcement to maintain the safety and health of the communities we serve.”

Summerford pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin. He was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Six others pleaded guilty to drug trafficking offenses and were sentenced to prison.