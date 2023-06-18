Sandy Springs area residents urged to boil their water

Atlanta’s Watershed Management Department is urging Sandy Springs area residents to boil their water while officials investigate a possible breach in a 48-inch transmission main near Riverside Road and Don White Memorial Park.

That possible breach, according to the city, might be causing low or no water pressure for people living in the region. Atlanta added that it was preparing to release a map of the impacted area.

“In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard,” the city said in a news release Sunday, “all residents and property owners that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to boil all water prior to use or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food, or brushing teeth.

“The water should be boiled for one minute past a rolling boil. Infants, the elderly, and those with immune deficiencies should be particularly cautious. Do not drink water from public water fountains in the impacted area.”

Atlanta also released answers to frequently asked questions about the advisory.

“Vigorous hand washing or showers with soap and tap water should be safe for basic personal hygiene,” the city said. “However, if washing hands to prepare food, use boiled (then cooled) water along with handwashing soap.”

“The Department of Watershed Management will follow its flushing protocols for the system as a precaution and has sampled the affected zones to affirm that there is no contamination in the system. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division will advise DWM when the advisory can be lifted.”