Runner couple advocates for abortion rights on course

Credit: Hope Dean
Beth Sweet (right), 48, ran this year’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race to cross it off her bucket list.
But she’s also here with her wife, Metta Sweet (left), 53, to promote abortion rights via T-shirt after the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.
”I’m a retired police officer, and I’ve seen a lot of sexual assault cases. And it’s not as easy as what people think, making that decision,” she said. “I just want women and girls to know that I support them.”
This is Metta’s eighth time running the race. She and her wife ordered the shirts immediately after they heard about the Supreme Court ruling, she said. While she doesn’t attend a lot of marches, she also sees the race as an opportunity to spread acceptance while getting fit.
”I figured this would be a great way to show how we feel about equal rights and that we all can get along even though we’re all very different here today,” Metta said.